The ongoing beef between Phoenix Suns and former Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and former Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson has reached a new level.

Durant, the former Warriors star, recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to challenge Johnson's recent statement about Paul Pierce on FS1's Undisputed.

“If I put Paul Pierce on the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson and Draymond (Green) and Steph Curry, you don't think he could do the same s–t?” said Johnson about Durant's Warriors legacy on Undisputed while discussing Durant and LeBron James impact against the Serbian national team.

Johnson's comments forced Durant to fire back, posting to X, “If the (Jets) would’ve took Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, (Ray Lewis) or Eddie George number one they would’ve been better off. … I hate hypotheticals.”

After Durant's counter-strike, Johnson has struck back, calling out the former Warriors forward on the latest episode of Undisputed.

Johnson's argument that Pierce could match Durant's impact suggests that the Warriors would have been the same team with Pierce instead of Durant. However, it's also disingenuous to Durant's greatness since the Warriors adding him to their lineup turned them into one of the greatest teams of all time.

Unfortunately, this won't be the final time this argument is brought up, with all eyes now on how Durant will respond. Especially after Johnson's co-host Skip Bayless decided to chime in on Durant's time with the Warriors.

What Skip Bayless had to say about Kevin Durant's Warriors legacy



While Bayless urged Durant to do better than just get involved with online hecklers, it didn't keep him from throwing a few shots at Durant.

“I’m gonna say it again about Kevin,” said Bayless. “He is the thinnest-skinned superstar in the history of sports because he has had burner accounts. And he continues to stoop to go completely beneath his all-time great dignity and engage with nobodies on Twitter. Go back and forth. That he was doing it yesterday. Back and forth with nobody. That’s wrong. That’s wrong. Kevin, you’re Kevin bleeping Durant. What are you doing?”

After praising Durant for years for playing for his “hometown Oklahoma City Thunder,” Bayless further stoked the fire. Either way, no matter how Bayless and Johnson feel, the facts are the facts. Durant remains a top-ten player in the NBA. He averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game last year, shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range over 75 games. Besides playing for the Suns and Warriors, he has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and the Thunder during his 16-season career. Durant has won two championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, and NBA MVP once in that stretch.