Questions about the Golden State Warriors dynasty started running wild after their NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings. A lot of rotational calls left fans raising their eyebrows and some players' performances were under a lot of scrutiny. While Coach Steve Kerr has proven that he can bounce back from a season like this, other members of the squad do not have the luxury of the benefit of the doubt. Klay Thompson, for instance, got flamed a lot.
The second splash brother's performance was not the best, to say the least. Some members of the Warriors faithful started to question if they should bring him back to the squad at all. Klay Thompson was asked about the uncertainty of his future and he might have even snapped when talking about it, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.
“What's up with you all not wanting to live in the present, bro? To be honest, I really have not given it much thought because of what you previously said about the season we had and how much commitment it takes to play the games we did and give our all. So, I really have not thought about that deep into the future because I still need to process the year we had. It was one filled with ups and downs,” the Warriors shooting guard said.
Klay Thompson had to adjust the most out of anyone in Steve Kerr's system. He was relegated to the bench as the team's sixth man instead of constantly being their starter. There were nights when he shot the lights out and put up bigger numbers than Stephen Curry. However, for the most part, his season with the Warriors was filled with inconsistencies. His performance in the NBA Play-In performance against the Kings was one of those times.
Thompson's horrid production for the Warriors
Being a lower-seeded team in the NBA Play-In Tournament means that there's only one game to win to keep the season alive. It was do or die for the Warriors. They had to win against the Kings else their season ended in misery. Coach Steve Kerr needed someone off the bench to bring in big numbers. Moses Moody was that guy for them. He only played 15 minutes but managed to score 16 points.
The expectation was for Thompson to carry this role instead of Moody. It was quite evident in the allotment of minutes that they were expecting big things from him. He was on the court for 32 minutes and nothing came out of it. Thompson finished the game scoreless while not knocking down a single one of his six three-pointers and 10 field goal attempts.
Thompson was able to get four rebounds and an assist against the Kings. But, that was the only thing that he could give. The Warriors' season effectively ended in the third minute of the fourth quarter. They were outclassed on all fronts and no one could step up at all. If this is truly the end of the Warriors dynasty, it was a fun ride.