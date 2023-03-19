ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Golden State Warriors were walloped on the road once again on Saturday, this time coming at the hands of their Western rival Memphis Grizzlies.

Both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were outshot by Dillon Brooks, which must have stung a little extra given the constant bickering against the Grizzlies wing. Curry and Thompson combined to shoot 34 percent from the field and scored just 16 and 14, respectively compared to Brooks’ 18.

But Thompson had to remind him of the big picture score: rings. The Warriors sharpshooter went full Kobe Bryant on Dillon Brooks, counting down the rings on his fingers as his trash talk recipient clapped back at him:

Klay counts to 4 👀 Klay and Dillon Brooks at the end of Warriors-Grizzlies game 😮 pic.twitter.com/pcgn1CFM73 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2023

Corny or savage? You decide. While it’s an undeniable fact that Klay Thompson’s Warriors have won four of the last eight championships, not everyone felt like it was a good look, considering the team was down large and in the midst of a 10-game losing streak away from the friendly confines of Chase Center.

The loss keeps the Warriors locked in on the seventh seed with three teams – the Thunder, Jazz, and Timberwolves – all just one game back from them in the standings. Winning the game would have propelled them to sixth, which would coincidentally have them in a 3-6 matchup with the Grizzlies.

It’s hard to count out Golden State given the fact that the Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green trio indeed have four rings. But based on where the team is now, it’s going to take a much better effort on the road if they want to make it five.