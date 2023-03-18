Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dillon Brooks’ shoving of a cameraman during the Memphis Grizzlies-Miami Heat game last Wednesday has sparked the fury of Miami fans, with many criticizing the swingman for his ugly action.

For those who missed it, Brooks pushed a cameraman to the ground while he was chasing a loose ball late in the second quarter of the game. It’s normal for players to accidentally hit sideline fans and staff from time to time, but based on video replays, Brooks purposely shoved the man. Making matters worse, he didn’t even help the guy as he walked away quickly.

The NBA has since fined Brooks $35,000 for the incident, but it doesn’t erase the fact that what he did is wrong and should be punished more. Besides, according to reports, the cameraman was “injured” and “under evaluation” as a result of the incident.

“I rarely comment on these things, BUT this one is personal. Our veteran Bally HEAT camera operator was injured & remains under evaluation. The fine was on point, but the max would have felt like a sliver of justice after disregard for another human – an incredible one at that,” Heat insider Jason Jackson wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Yet another reason as to why he’s on the Top 5 Most Punchable Players in the NBA list,” John Voita of SB Nation added.

Another commenter said, “Dillon Brooks you a weak b**ch for that,” while a fourth Twitter user added, “Dillon Brooks sucks.”

“Brooks is such a b**ch boy,” a critic added.

It remains to be seen if there will be further repercussions for Dillon Brooks because of the incident. However, it is definitely worsening the reputation of the Grizzlies after the Ja Morant scandal. There just seems something wrong with the culture of the current Grizzlies that is far from being “tough.”