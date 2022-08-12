Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has come out with his own version of his all-time starting 5. His list had the usual suspects on it, and no, despite his extremely high self-belief, even Green was adamant about not including himself on his own list.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year made sure that Warriors teammate Stephen Curry was on his list. So was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Shaq, Tim Duncan, and of course, the one and only Michael Jordan rounded out Dray’s list (h/t Arjun Julka of The Sportsrush):

“Shaq at the 5, Steph at the 1,” Green started. “I got LeBron James at 3, Timmy D at the 4, and if you think I was gonna have anyone other than MJ as the 2, you gotta be out of your mind. Although I must say Kobe was a very close 2nd from being on my starting 5.”

Green revealed how he nearly had Kobe Bryant on his list. Draymond did not specify, however, who he almost kicked out of his starting unit in favor of the fallen Lakers legend.

All-time starting 5’s, or any Top 5 list for that matter, are always tricky. These are very subjective and rely solely on one’s personal point of view. Green’s list will almost certainly garner some negative feedback because of the omissions he made — and it’s not just Kobe.

At the end of the day, this is Draymond Green’s own personal list. I’m pretty sure he could care less about what anyone else has to say about it.