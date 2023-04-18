A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors need all the help they can get in Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings. The defending champs aren’t exactly in a desperate state at the moment after going down 0-1 in the series, but a win in Sacramento will obviously go a long way before this series heads to Golden State for Games 3 and 4.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is looking for an injection of energy for Monday’s showdown, and he has decided to turn to All-Star swingman Andrew Wiggins. NBA guru Shams Charania reports that Wiggins, who missed the final two months of the regular season due to a family issue, is now going to be inserted back into the starting five for Game 2:

“Warriors are placing forward Andrew Wiggins back into the starting lineup tonight for Game 2 vs. Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Shams wrote in his tweet.

Wiggins first returned to action in Game 1 following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He looked good in his first game back, finishing with 17 points to go along with three rebounds, an assist, and four blocks in 28 minutes of action. Unsurprisingly, though, Wiggins was a bit rusty with his shot, going for 7-of-16 overall and just 1-of-8 from distance.

At this point, it is clear that Wiggins has gotten his conditioning back, and the Warriors have deemed him ready to return to the starting lineup. Wiggins should be in line for a big game in what should be another epic showdown on Tuesday night.