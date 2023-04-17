After a tough loss in Game 1 at the Golden 1 Center Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are looking to even this best-of-seven quarterfinals matchup against the Sacramento Kings at one game apiece. Unfortunately, they may need to try and accomplish such a feat Monday night without their stud scoring guard Jordan Poole, as his availability for their upcoming bout is up in the air. With this, the question on every Warriors fan’s mind: Is Jordan Poole playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Jordan Poole injury status vs. Kings

Met with a “worrisome” injury update recently, Jordan Poole finds himself dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Golden State’s Game 1 in Sacramento. Heading into Monday’s affair, said ailment seems to have his availability in jeopardy, as he is currently listed as “Questionable” due to what is listed as a left ankle sprain, as per the league’s official injury report.

An integral part of the Warriors’ 2022 championship and their 2022-23 regular season, Jordan Poole has become a true focal point within the club’s rotation alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins.

Through 82 games played, the fourth-year pro posted impressive per-game averages of 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds. In 21 minutes played during Saturday’s contest, he finished the night with an impressive stat line of 17 points, 3 assists, and a block while shooting 40.0% from both the field and from beyond the arc.

Should he be forced to miss Game 2, the Warriors will likely find themselves leaning heavily upon guys like Donte DiVincenzo, Gary Payton II, and Jonathan Kuminga to pick up the scoring slack outside of the team’s core-four players.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not Jordan Poole will be playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is still unknown.