The Golden State Warriors won't enter 2023-24 as championship favorites. If the stunning offseason acquisition of Chris Paul goes even half as well as the Boston Celtics' league-shaking trade for Kevin Garnett leading up to 2007-08, though, the Warriors will no doubt have a real chance to win a remarkable fifth title in nine years.

Assessing the Point God's fit in Golden State on Friday, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. directly compared the Dubs' quartet of Paul, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to the Celtics' iconic trio of Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

“You look at the guys in Boston with KG, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen. Those guys just found a way to figure it out,” Dunleavy said on The Jim Rome Show. “KG took less of a role, Ray did his thing, Paul did his thing, they made it work. I see a lot of the same with Chris. He's just gonna [say], ‘Whatever you guys need me to do, let's do this, let's do that.'”

Boston, of course, won its 16th championship in franchise history during Garnett (and Allen's) debut campaign, re-writing the course of NBA history by ushering in the era of super-teams.

No one is using that fraught label for the Warriors in wake of Paul's addition, and rightfully so. The leadership and tone-setting similarities between he and Garnett are definitely real, but Paul, 38, is multiple years past his prime. Garnett, on the other hand, was still only 31 when the Minnesota Timberwolves sent him to Boston, winning Defensive Player of the Year and finishing third in MVP voting during his first season in green-and-gold.

But the on and off-court sacrifices Garnett, Pierce and Allen made en route to raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy serve as a blueprint for Golden State's quartet of future Hall-of-Famers as next season begins to dawn regardless.

Will Paul be comfortable coming off the bench? Can Curry still dominate offensively while sharing the floor with another true floor general? How will Paul and Green split playmaking duties? What if Thompson is sometimes sidelined in crunch-time, Steve Kerr opting for a quintet of Paul, Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Green and Kevon Looney?

Those questions will only be answered with certainty across the 82-game grind and into the postseason. But if Golden State can muster the all-for-one culture that Garnett and the Celtics rode to the title in 2008, no one would be surprised if Paul ends up playing a similarly impactful role on his new team's path to championship glory.