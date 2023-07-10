The Golden State Warriors knew they had to make some big decisions this offseason when it came to getting the team back to championship form. Their main focus was being able to keep Draymond Green who used his player option to opt out of his contract and become a free agent. While Green drew interest from other teams, he opted not to leave the only NBA team he's ever known. The Warriors made another huge move this offseason when they traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. Chris Paul does potentially keep the Warriors championship window open, they only question is whether he's going to start or come off the bench. During a media availability in Las Vegas during Summer League, Paul responded with a hilarious quip when asked by a reporter about coming off the bench.

Chris Paul when asked about coming off the bench on the Warriors: “Are you coaching?” — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 10, 2023

Chris Paul gives the Warriors another ball-handler and playmaker to take some of the pressure off Stephen Curry. Whether or not he comes off the bench, you can be sure that Paul and Curry will see a lot of playing time together in the backcourt allowing Curry to see more off-ball opportunities.

While Paul may be in the twilight of his career, he's still capable of being an impact player. This past season he averaged 13.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. A 12-time All-Star, Paul will be entering his 19th season in the NBA.