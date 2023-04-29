The Golden State Warriors couldn’t close out the Sacramento Kings at home in Game 6 Friday, which means the series will shift back to the Golden 1 Center Sunday with a spot in the next round on the line. The Dubs weren’t just beaten, they were manhandled by a score of 118-99.

To put it lightly, NBA Twitter was rather surprised the Kings held Golden State to under 100 points at the Chase Center while others, like Kendrick Perkins, believe it was a step in the right direction for the defending champions.

The Kings really came out and made a statement here, with De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk leading the way. The duo combined for 54 points to power the offense, while Keegan Murray also added 15. A big second quarter saw Sacramento outscore the Warriors 35-26 and to be honest, they controlled the glass all night long.

As we all know, it’s extremely difficult to walk into the Chase Center and beat the Dubs, a place where they thrive basically all the time. It says a lot about the Kings and the type of group this is, especially with their backs up against the wall. It took resiliency and Sacramento answered the call.

Aside from getting outhustled on the boards, Golden State shot the ball poorly as well, draining just 31% of their three-pointers (10 for 32). For a team that tends to rely heavily on the triple, that’s not a recipe for success.

This series has given all NBA fans boatloads of entertainment though and we can expect more on Sunday.