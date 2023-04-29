Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t close out the Sacramento Kings at home in Game 6 Friday, which means the series will shift back to the Golden 1 Center Sunday with a spot in the next round on the line. The Dubs weren’t just beaten, they were manhandled by a score of 118-99.

To put it lightly, NBA Twitter was rather surprised the Kings held Golden State to under 100 points at the Chase Center while others, like Kendrick Perkins, believe it was a step in the right direction for the defending champions.

Warriors getting smoked on your home court in a Game 6 isn’t a failure… it’s actually a baby step in the right direction towards success!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 29, 2023

What an unbelievable effort by the KINGS. to do this to Warriors on road when they have chance to close out is so big time. — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) April 29, 2023

The Warriors scoring 99 POINTS and losing by 20 in a home elimination game is simply wild. I truly believed the Kings would win this game… I did NOT think it would look like THIS. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 29, 2023

The Warriors were absolutely awful from the opening tip. It’s not often you can say, “The game felt over before it even really started,” but it legit felt that way tonight. All credit to the Kings, who absolutely deserved to win this one. — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 29, 2023

Warriors really let the Kings back in the series may cost them — ✈️💥🔥🔥”Smallz”🔥🔥 ⛽️💥 (@2_smallz) April 29, 2023

The Kings really came out and made a statement here, with De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk leading the way. The duo combined for 54 points to power the offense, while Keegan Murray also added 15. A big second quarter saw Sacramento outscore the Warriors 35-26 and to be honest, they controlled the glass all night long.

As we all know, it’s extremely difficult to walk into the Chase Center and beat the Dubs, a place where they thrive basically all the time. It says a lot about the Kings and the type of group this is, especially with their backs up against the wall. It took resiliency and Sacramento answered the call.

Aside from getting outhustled on the boards, Golden State shot the ball poorly as well, draining just 31% of their three-pointers (10 for 32). For a team that tends to rely heavily on the triple, that’s not a recipe for success.

This series has given all NBA fans boatloads of entertainment though and we can expect more on Sunday.