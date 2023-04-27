A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Stephen Curry stole the show again on Wednesday night as he led the Golden State Warriors to a massive Game 5 victory over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. It was a series-shifting victory that allowed the defending champs to steal away home-court advantage against the No. 2 seed Kings, with the Warriors now heading back to Golden State to potentially close out this NBA Playoffs first-round series in Game 6.

One of the unsung heroes of Wednesday night’s victory was Kevon Looney. The Warriors center went off for 22 rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes of action, to go along with four points and a block. After also amassing 20 rebounds in Game 3, Looney is now just the third player in Dubs franchise history to collect 20+ rebounds in multiple games of the same series, joining Warriors icons Wilt Chamberlain and Nate Thurmond on this esteemed list.

That’s an extremely impressive feat from Looney, and Golden State talisman Steph Curry just had to give his teammate his flowers:

“It’s special,” Curry said, via Kalyb Champion of NBA.com. “Those two names are in the rafters and for him to join any list with those two guys on there, it speaks to just how special of a player he is and what he’s become.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr echoed Curry’s sentiments on Looney. The four-time NBA champion shot-caller also had to heap praise on his starting center for all the intangibles he brings to the table:

“He just does all the stuff that coaches love,” Kerr said. “He sets screens and rebounds. He gets a rebound and he’s constantly looking to throw the ball back out to the open 3-point shooter. He never turns the ball over.”

Kevon Looney is no star, but he’s definitely the type of player you’d love to have on your team. It is clear that the Warriors feel this way about the 6-foot-9 big man, and he is expected to play a key role for his team the rest of the way.