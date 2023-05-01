A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Steph Curry just added another feather to his cap with a majestic performance in the Golden State Warriors‘ Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The greatest shooter of all time put on a show for the ages, and anyone who saw it was just lucky to have witnessed greatness transpire right before our eyes.

After dropping an all-time Game 7 record and a career playoff high of 50 points all over the Kings, Curry was asked post-game about who he feels is capable of stopping him. Steph came back with a savage response:

“Hopefully we’ll never find out,” Curry said.

No one on the Kings was able to stop Curry on Sunday, and this is not the first time the former back-to-back MVP proved to be an unstoppable force on the basketball court. Curry knew exactly what was required of him in this do-or-die Game 7 matchup, and in true Steph Curry fashion, he stepped it up when it mattered the most.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers might have a thing or two to say about Curry’s comments here. With the Warriors set to face off against LA in the Western Conference Semis, you can be sure that coach Darvin Ham and his men are already making the necessary preparations against Steph. There’s probably no stopping Curry, but you can be sure that LeBron and Co. will do everything they can to keep him at bay because if they fail to do so, this could be a shorter series than what most folks are hoping for.