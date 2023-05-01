A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Steph Curry just continues to amaze us. We all already know that this is the greatest shooter of all time, but every once in a while, The Golden State Warriors superstar comes out with a majestic performance that further cements his legacy as one of the GOATs. Sunday night’s Game 7 showing in a 120-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings is an undeniable testament to this fact.

Just ask coach Steve Kerr, who just continues to marvel at Curry’s greatness. So much so, that the four-time NBA champion coach just had to bust out a comparison to the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan:

“He doesn’t surprise me,” Kerr said. “We all take him for granted because he’s brilliant night after night, and we’ve been watching this for 10 years. You just have to remind yourself every once in a while, big picture this is one of the great players in the history of the game. That’s how I felt back in my playing days with Michael Jordan. You’d see it night after night so you just took it for granted.”

Curry dropped a record-setting 50 points on Sunday as he led the Warriors to a series-clinching win in Sacramento. It was a performance for the ages, and it comes as no surprise that it has left even Steve Kerr himself in awe.

In case you forgot, Kerr is also a five-time NBA champion as a player. He won all his chips alongside the great Michael Jordan so you could say that he’s a bit of an authority on all things MJ. For him to compar Steph Curry to Jordan holds a lot of weight, and after witnessing another epic performance from the Warriors superstar on Sunday, it’s hard to really argue against Steve Kerr’s bold assessment.