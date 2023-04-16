Perhaps the most exhilarating game from opening day of the NBA Playoffs came during its finale when the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors played 60 minutes of intense basketball. Coming into the outing, there were quite a number of storylines revolving around this bout, though, for the Dubs, the most noteworthy was that it would mark the first game back to action for Andrew Wiggins since February 13.

Missing 25-straight games due to personal issues off the floor, the All-Star wing made his return to the lineup under the bright lights of the postseason. Though serving in a reserve role on the night and logging just 28 minutes played, the 28-year-old still managed to have a quality day despite the long absence.

Following what wound up being a 126-123 loss to Sacramento, Warriors superstar Steph Curry opened up about his teammate’s first game back during his post-game media session. When asked specifically how hard it is to “get thrown back into the fire in this kind of atmosphere” after having missed significant time, the two-time league MVP stated that, at the end of the day, how you produce in such situations is highly influenced by familiarity with the environment.

“It’s tough just dealing with your own emotions because there’s a lot of adrenalin. There’s probably a lot of anxiousness to get back out there on the floor,” Steph Curry said. “The one thing you do have is the experience of knowing what that atmosphere is like and what the playoffs is like and what the intensity is like so you can go into the memory of it on what to expect and build confidence.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"The one thing you do have is the experience of knowing what that atmosphere is… You can go into the memory of it on what to expect and build confidence." Steph Curry on returning from a long absence and jump right into Playoffs like Andrew Wiggins.pic.twitter.com/87FWwfZETF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Noticeably rusty as a result of his hiatus, Andrew Wiggins’ offensive efficiency was quite underwhelming as he converted on just 43.8% of his shots from the floor and a lackluster 12.5% from distance. Nonetheless, he would still go on to register 17 points (tied for the third-highest total on the team) while adding 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and a whopping 4 blocks.

Curry did note during his media session that he’s sure Wiggins’ experience in the postseason helped during his return game and that he’ll “take that momentum and turn it into even more energy for Game 2.”