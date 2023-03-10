On Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry another one of his scorching shooting nights. The Golden State Warriors superstar went 10-of-16 from distance as he torched OKC en route to a 40-point explosion. This included an epic look-away triple in the fourth quarter that has now become a bit of a trademark for the greatest shooter of all time.

Steph doesn’t always make those, though, and this was exactly the case on Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry let off a bomb from beyond the arc early in the game, and he really thought it was good. Steph already started walking away only for his shot to hit the iron and miss:

Steph Curry turned around and missed the three 😬 pic.twitter.com/omoJDd3uLW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 10, 2023

That obviously did not go as planned for Curry, and it’s reminiscent of Nick Young’s infamous botched look-away triple. For those that need a refresher, here’s that unforgettable moment from Swaggy P:

The mean streets of Twitter did not let Curry off the hook for his rather embarrassing moment against the Grizzlies:

Bro thinks he’s curry 💀 — FullScopeJedi (@FullScopeJe) March 10, 2023

He still do this dumb ish??😭🤡 — Namor (@TheRealNamor) March 10, 2023

Okay now I truly believe the warriors are done this year https://t.co/RI91kEoiLZ — Raymond (@raymondli2) March 10, 2023

For what it’s worth, the Warriors actually lost Tuesday’s matchup against OKC in spite of Curry’s hot night. The defending champs are obviously hoping for a different result on Thursday against a Ja Morant-less Grizzlies side. However, if this missed trey is an indication of Steph’s performance, then the Warriors could be in trouble.

The good news for Dubs fans is that Curry was able to quickly recover from that forgettable look-away trey. He was already cooking at the mid-way point of the second quarter with 17 points on three triples.