Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has no doubt in his mind that his squad can compete for the title, especially when they are healthy and complete.

Kerr made the bold claim on Tuesday ahead of the Warriors’ showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. The Dubs are coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, but clearly, the shocking defeat has not discouraged Kerr and his team one bit.

“We believe that if we are whole, we can beat anybody, because we’ve proven it. We proved that last year,” Kerr said of his Warriors, per Madeleine Kenney of the Bay Area News Group.

While the Warriors lost to the Lakers, Steve Kerr certainly has every reason to be confident about his team and their chances in the playoffs. They have actually won five of their last six games, beating the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans in the process.

They were able to string wins together despite the fact that a key starter in Andrew Wiggins and a crucial bench player in Gary Payton II remain out due to various issues.

It is also worth noting that the Dubs only recently got Stephen Curry back from a long injury layoff, but it hasn’t deterred them from climbing the West standings.

It remains to be seen if the Warriors can keep the fifth seed in the West or even improve from it, but there’s no denying that they are not lacking in confidence about winning games.