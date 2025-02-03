The blockbuster trade involving the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers swapping Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis shook the NBA world, and Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski were in public when the trade went down. Curry decided not to opine on the trade when asked what he thought.

“Neither!” Stephen Curry said, via _meesmo_ on Instagram.

Podziemski replied with a different question, one that many fans were asking when Shams Charania's initial post on X went live.

“F*** if it's good or bad, that's real?” Brandin Podziemski said.

The trade was so shocking that many believed that Charania was hacked. It took a while for the belief to set in, that arguably the best young superstar in the NBA was traded away.

The Lakers will pair Doncic with LeBron James for the short-term, but Doncic will be around for the long haul in this vision. The Mavericks are hoping that Davis is a great fit with Kyrie Irving, and that they will be able to compete for a championship in the near future, whether that be this season or next. There is an argument that the trade helps the Mavericks in the very short term, but it robs them of the chance to build around Doncic for the next decade or so.

This changes the Western Conference playoff picture and impacts the Warriors. They will now have to deal with the Lakers, who have a duo of Doncic and James. If the Mavericks' vision comes together to improve them immediately, the Warriors will have to deal with another dangerous team.

The Warriors have struggled overall since a great start to this season. They are looking to make an acquisition before Thursday's trade deadline to help them contend this season, but they also want to make a trade that makes sense. It will be interesting to see if any moves are on the way.