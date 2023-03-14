Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

A lot has changed since 2014 – especially for the Golden State Warriors. Nine years ago, the Warriors were a middle-of-the-pack team in the Western Conference, Stephen Curry hasn’t yet won an MVP, and Draymond Green was yet to emerge as the two-way force he grew to become. That was the year the Warriors suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Since then, the Warriors have become a dynasty, winning four rings in the process, and Curry became the first-ever unanimous MVP. Meanwhile, Paul’s Lob City Clippers imploded, blowing a 3-1 lead to the Houston Rockets in 2014 and suffering one untimely injury after another as they never quite fulfilled their potential.

And on Monday night, with the Warriors taking on the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry rubbed some salt on Chris Paul’s wounds by reminding him of a time long gone.

“This ain’t 2014 no more,” Curry told Paul.

“This ain’t 2014 no more.” – Steph Curry to Chris Paul 👀😳pic.twitter.com/7NGO2DVsB4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 14, 2023

It’s hard to blame the Warriors star for feeling amped up after a resounding and-one on his longtime on-court rival. With the Warriors up by 20, 59-39, Curry drove baseline on the Suns’ floor general, blowing by him before drawing a foul on Deandre Ayton.

Of course, seeing Stephen Curry take on Chris Paul along that baseline is reminiscent of one of Curry’s greatest plays. During the 2014-15 season, Curry memorably sent Paul, one of the best point guard defenders of all time, to the floor with a nasty double behind-the-back move.

Ankle breaker do Curry contra o CP3pic.twitter.com/u0LYMVcQo0 — Bust do Draft 🦁 (@bustdodraft) January 5, 2021

Since then, the two have traded one barb after another on the court. During Paul’s time with the Rockets, he and Curry got into heated battles, especially during the 2018 postseason. Who could ever forget the time when Paul, after hitting a difficult leaning triple right in Curry’s grill, gave the Warriors star a shimmy right in his face as they were making their way towards the other end of the floor?

Chris Paul hits the shot then tells Steph Curry “Shimmy shimmy ya, shimmy yam, shimmy yay!” pic.twitter.com/80Sd4ceuL7 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 25, 2018

This meeting between the Warriors and Suns is Stephen Curry and Chris Paul is their 55th meeting against each other for their careers. Curry has gotten the best of Paul 31 times – but chalk up this piece of trash talk as a tiny emotional victory nonetheless.