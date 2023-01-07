By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors’ White House visit for their 2021-22 NBA championship is set, and sure enough, Stephen Curry couldn’t help but get excited about it.

US President Joe Biden and the White House announced on Friday that Curry and the Warriors will be honored when they visit the nation’s capital on January 17, a day after the team take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. It has always been a tradition for the defending champions to visit the White House, and this time, it won’t be different.

Curry has plenty of reasons to be excited about the visit. For one, it is an opportunity for them to celebrate their incredible 2021-22 title run before they move on and attempt to replicate that success this campaign.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s one last opportunity to celebrate our championship last year before you kind of put everything in the rear view about what’s gonna happen with the rest of the year,” Curry shared, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see the Warriors celebrate their championship one last time. Besides, the White House visits of the reigning NBA champs often produce noteworthy moments that create buzz and make headlines.

Even better for the Dubs, their Finals MVP in Stephen Curry is expected to be with them at that point–not only as an audience but as part of the active roster. There are high hopes that Curry can return from his shoulder injury as early as next week as he takes significant steps in his recovery.

With that said, the Warriors’ return to the White House after a couple of years of absence is a undoubtedly must-watch.