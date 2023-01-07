By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that Stephen Curry is targeting a return to action on January 13th. Steph has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since mid-December, but he’s now set to return to the lineup for the Dubs. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the GOAT shooter should be back on the court for Golden State next Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

This bit of news was an undeniably welcome development for Warriors fans everywhere. Dubs supporters will be fired up even more after seeing a clip of the former back-to-back MVP putting some shots up during the team’s practice session on Friday:

Steph Curry was seen getting shots up at Warriors practice today 👀 pic.twitter.com/DCML5q1hhE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 7, 2023

Curry’s shoulder looked fine during these shooting drills, which bodes well for his chances to return next week. It is clear that the Warriors are taking a very cautious approach with their superstar point guard, and you can be sure that they won’t be allowing him to return to action unless he’s ready.

The good news for the Warriors is that they have been able to keep the ship afloat without Curry in the mix. As a matter of fact, they’ve done more than just survive in Steph’s absence. Without Curry, the Dubs have gone 6-4, which also includes a five-game winning streak that started off with an eye-opening win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day.

Steph is coming and the Warriors are going to be a big problem in the West again. Let’s not forget that this is the defending champs we’re talking about here.