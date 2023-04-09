On the final day of the NBA’s 2022-23 regular season, there’s still a lot on the line for the Golden State Warriors. They face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 82. The question remains: Is Stephen Curry playing vs. the Blazers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Blazers

The Warriors frontman is dealing with a right hip contusion but is listed as probable for their regular season finale against the Blazers. Steph Curry hasn’t missed any of Golden State’s last 17 games, maintaining his perfect attendance since returning from a leg injury in March that sidelined him for almost a month.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The final slate of games could potentially result in a massive reshuffling of the five through nine spots in the Western Conference. As things stand, the Warriors are currently in the sixth spot as they lose the tie-breaker with the Los Angeles Clippers for fifth. With every team set to take the court on the final day, there’s no telling where teams will end up.

If Golden State loses against the Blazers, they could conceivably end up as low as seventh or eighth, which would mean falling into the play-in tournament and risk an early exit from the postseason. A win secures them a spot in the top six and a guaranteed ticket to the playoffs against either the Sacramento Kings or the Phoenix Suns.

While Portland will likely be fielding a third-string lineup, the Warriors may not want to risk it and deploy their big guns to make sure they get the victory. When it comes to the question of – is Stephen Curry playing vs. Blazers? The answer is probably yes, but the indication may change as tip-off approaches.