Stephen Curry has been caught pulling off a shot at a Golden State Warriors training session, and it should contain a trigger warning for Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

The video shows Curry dribbling left-handed up the floor and then pulling up from logo territory at Chesapeake Arena, draining the long range jumper. The shot was, of course, a recreation of his game-winning 3-pointer against the Thunder back in 2016.

Steph Curry recreated his iconic game-winning shot from 2016 against the Thunder in Oklahoma City today 🤣👌pic.twitter.com/bXUWOL0Eic — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

The real thing came with 0.6 seconds left on the clock, giving the Warriors a three-point overtime win and the greatest shooter of all time a lazy 46 points. That game, one of the most memorable of the season, would turn out to be a preview of that year’s Western Conference Finals; in which the Warriors once again broke the collective heart of Thunder fans by coming down from 3-2 to win the series in seven games.

Stephen Curry and his Warriors teammates are in Oklahoma City ahead of their Tuesday night game against the Thunder, a game which, like its thrilling counterpart from 2016, could have significant repercussions in the race for the playoffs. The Warriors and Thunder are fifth and 13th respectively in the Western Conference, but only 3.5 games separate them and there is every possibility that one or both of them could end up in the play-in game in a few weeks’ time.

The Thunder could, theoretically, jump into that coveted top ten with a win on Tuesday, while for the Warriors, victory will mean a little more breathing space in fifth. With Curry set to play just his second game back from injury, Golden State fans will be hoping for a repeat of that famous 2016 performance.