The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, 113-105. It was obviously not the ideal result for the defending champs, who marked the return of Stephen Curry from injury with a loss against a LeBron James-less Lakers side.

Despite the defeat, however, there’s a major silver lining for Warriors fans on the Steph Curry front. According to the former back-to-back MVP himself, his return from injury could not have gone any better:

“I felt great,” Curry said, via 95.7 The Game on Twitter. “… to play 32 (minutes), pretty intense down the stretch. I felt like I got stronger as the game goes on.”

"I felt like I got stronger as the game goes on." 💪 Steph Curry said he felt good after playing 32 minutes today pic.twitter.com/lB5mOdF3Hl — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 6, 2023

Curry finished the game with a team-high 27 points, two rebounds, six assists, a steal, and two turnovers in 32 minutes of action. He went 5-of-13 from distance and 8-of-20 overall, which was clearly not the most efficient performance from the greatest shooter of all time. You have to cut the man some slack, though, after missing a month of action due to a leg injury.

Steph did admit that the result was less than ideal, but if you look at the bigger picture, it’s just great to see Curry back on the court again.

The good news for the Warriors is that Stephen Curry is just going to get better from here on out. They have a tough stretch coming up, and Steph’s return comes just in time. They take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday before battling the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. After that are matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry will obviously need to be at his best if the Dubs want to remain in the Top 6 out West.