Draymond Green was forced to exit Sunday’s loss against the Golden State Warriors due to a left hand injury. The Golden State Warriors veteran was able to return after a quick trip to the locker room, and he was able to play through the injury. The Dubs have a game coming up on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and at this point, it seems like Green is going to be good to go for that contest.

Warriors fans will be glad to know that Green has been tagged as probable to play in spite of his hand injury. X-rays reportedly came back negative, and it sounds like Green is going to be starting against OKC. Nothing is guaranteed, though, and while it’s likely that he will be available on Tuesday, this is still a situation that needs to be monitored closely.

Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II are still out for the Dubs, though, while Andre Iguodala has a chance to play after being tagged as probable. As for the Thunder, they will be without Kenrich Williams due to a wrist injury, while Jalen Williams is questionable to play.

The Warriors need a win against the Thunder with a spot in the Top 6 in the Western Conference on the line. Golden State currently has a 34-31 record, and is fifth in the West. However, only one game separates them from the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers, who are seventh and eighth in the conference, respectively.