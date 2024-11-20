The goal for every NBA player is to win a championship. For Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, the focus is on winning as many championships as possible before the league's greatest shooter retires. At 36 years old, Curry is nearing the end of the line on what has been one of the most impressive careers any player has had in terms of turning an overlooked organization into a dynasty.

Currently in the midst of his 16th season, Curry has helped the Warriors get off to a fast 10-3 start. While many thought Golden State would be fighting for a playoff spot this year, they currently find themselves atop the Western Conference standings. If one thing has become clear, it is that the Warriors are once again real threats in the West.

Whether or not the Warriors can get back to and win the NBA Finals is yet to be seen, but this is not stopping Curry from making it his only goal at this point in his career.

“Honestly, it’s the only thing I'm really playing for at this point,” Curry stated in regards to going after a fifth championship ring on the NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dubs Talk. “It's the only thing that matters in the sense of accomplishment.”

When the Warriors got back to the NBA Finals in 2022 and ultimately won this series over the Boston Celtics, it seemed like Curry's career was complete. This was his fourth championship, and he finally was able to win the Finals MVP award, giving him the last trophy he was missing in what is one of the most impressive awards and accolades cabinet in league history.

Warriors motivated to help Curry get fifth title

If the Warriors are somehow able to win a fifth championship with Curry, this just adds to his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Many believe that Steph is already the greatest point guard ever, and he would join an illustrious list with all-time greats such as Bill Walton, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant if he can get that fifth ring.

Better yet, Curry would surpass LeBron James with another championship, which creates a whole separate argument for Golden State fans as to where their three-point legend ranks against the league's all-time leading scorer.

Curry remains motivated to lead the Warriors back to championship glory, and Brandin Podziemski is looking to play his part in adding to Steph's legacy.

“If he is to get that fifth ring he is searching for, it puts him in a whole different category of greatness and legendary status, more than he already has,” Podziemski told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “We would have to start talking about the greatest of all time. He is already the greatest point guard of all time. I just think it’s so important for him, Draymond [Green], and Steve [Kerr] to get that fifth one together.

“I don’t know how many years he has left, but I know that he is going to try and do whatever he needs to in order to get that fifth ring.”

As the Warriors continue to win, their chances of claiming another title will only grow. Curry understands what it takes to win championships, and at this point, he just wants to continue moving up the list of players that have won the most titles in NBA history.

“All that goes into the obsession of trying to be the best basketball player that I can be, and trying to lift my team up and have them lift me up to be able to be relevant in that conversation,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. “And then, obviously, in the historical realm of basketball, there is another level. You talk about five-time champions and beyond that.

“It's a good place to start from, but I definitely want to get greedy.”