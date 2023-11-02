Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently became the first player in NBA history to achieve an insane shooting feat.

Everyone knows how good of a player Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is. The greatest three-point shooter of all-time, Curry continues to add on to his legacy each and every night he takes the floor. In the Warriors win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, Curry may not have exploded for a 40-plus-point night, but he did manage to achieve a feat never done before in NBA history.

By going 4-for-10 from three-point range against the Kings, Curry extended his streak of at least one made three-pointer in a regular-season game to 250 straight games, the longest streak in league history, according to the Warriors. The only player to have ever made a three in 250 consecutive games, Steph continues to set records that nobody will ever surpass.

When you look at this accomplishment by Curry, it's quite astonishing to think about. In fact, this streak goes all the way back to the 2018-19 season. The last time the Warriors' star failed to make a three-point shot in a regular-season game was on November 8, 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks, as Curry went 0-4 from deep in a game Golden State lost 134-111.

For almost five years, Curry has hit at least one three in every game he has played in, which is just an absurd achievement. As for Steph himself, he claims that he doesn't think about the streak that much.

“I haven't been thinking about it much,” Curry said after the team's recent victory over the Kings on Wednesday night. “I know the streak is still going on, which is cool, but you don't really think about it too much because that's how I play,”

As far as chasing his record of 402 threes made during the 2015-16 season, Curry stated that anything is possible, especially if he remains healthy and is able to play in 70 or more games this year.

“Before I did 400, I did think it was possible and I said that the whole year and then it happened. So, yeah, I believe it is possible for sure.”

It seems like every single time he takes the court, Curry is able to do something that leaves us all shaking our heads in amazement. At 35 years old, Curry is showing no signs of slowing down and is certainly at the forefront of early MVP conversations, as Golden State finds themselves 4-1 and riding a four-game win streak following their season opening loss at home to the Phoenix Suns.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will be back in action on Friday, November 3 when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.