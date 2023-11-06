Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic currently sits atop the NBA MVP Rankings after Week 2 of the 2023-24 NBA season.

We are just two weeks into the 2023-24 season and it's already become clear that this is going to be one of the most competitive seasons we have seen in quite some time. Other than a couple of teams that have separated themselves in the NBA Power Rankings, everyone is knotted up with the same record after six or seven games. The NBA MVP Rankings continue to see changes as a result, but familiar faces still remain.

Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets still find themselves at the top of the Western Conference standings. The Serbian big man continues to just toy with the opposition, recording a double-double in every single game so far this year. Not to mention, the Nuggets star has scored at least 22 points in all seven games for Denver.

In a showdown that many were anticipating this past week, Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks took on Jokic and the Nuggets. Both international stars did everything they could to lift their team to a win, but it was the Nuggets who came away with the 125-114 victory at home. Doncic came up just short of a triple-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, as Jokic was one assist shy of a triple-double at 33 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists.

This ended up being Jokic's seventh career game with 30 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 85% from the floor, the second-most games in NBA history behind only Wilt Chamberlain, per ESPN Stats and Info.

“He's an amazing basketball player but he's also a great guy,” Doncic said after his showdown with Jokic. “He's right now probably the best basketball player in the world.”

Two of the most skilled players in the league, Jokic and Doncic continue to find success leading their respective teams to victory. While they are both in the running for the MVP award right now, only one player is able to come away with this honor.

Here's a look at where the NBA MVP Monday rankings fall after two weeks of action.

Previous MVP Rankings: Week 1

1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous Rankings: 1B

2023-24 season stats: 7 games, 27.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 63.4 FG%, 40.0 3P%

We all know how good Nikola Jokic is, but what's fascinating is that no team in the league has been able to stop him despite the two-time MVP already playing at one of the slowest paces in the league. When you double-team Jokic, he is able to chuck the ball across the court to either Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Michael Porter Jr. in the corner, both of which can shoot well over 40 percent from three-point range. If you don't double-team Jokic, he simply backs his way into the paint and has an assortment of options from there.

“He's a great player, he's an efficient player, and what I marvel at is just the consistency,” Denver head coach Michael Malone said of Jokic recently. “I mean the guy is just great every night. Do you know how hard that is… I hope you all appreciate Nikola's consistent greatness, because not many guys can do what he does every single night.”

At this point, all teams can do is try to focus on those around the Nuggets superstar, as there is simply nothing that can be done to stop Jokic at this point.

2. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Previous Rankings: 1A

2023-24 season stats: 6 games, 32.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 48.9 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Last week, Luka Doncic was ranked “1A” and Nikola Jokic was “1B.” This week, Doncic falls to the No. 2 spot due to his head-to-head matchup against the Nuggets. The only thing that truly separates Doncic from Jokic right now is the fact that Dallas' only loss was to Denver. When it comes to hitting a clutch shot or needing the right play to be made, there is really nobody better in the NBA than Luka. It seems like we are constantly seeing him throw up some circus shot to either give his team the lead late in a game or simply win the game.

Entering Monday night, Doncic ranks second in the league in scoring, trailing Donovan Mitchell by 0.5 points per game, he ranks 12th in rebounding, and he ranks tied for third in assists per game. Across the board, Doncic is creating havoc for the rest of the league. What will be interesting to see is if Luka can remain healthy while seeing close to 40 minutes per game, especially since he dealt with a variety of ailments last season. Should he stay healthy, Doncic could very well seize his first MVP award.

3. Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors

Previous Rankings: 3

2023-24 season stats: 7 games, 30.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 54.5 FG%, 48.8 3P%

The Golden State Warriors are 5-2 right now and four of their wins have come on the road. Just last season, the Warriors won only 11 road games. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and others have obviously impacted the success of Golden State, but Stephen Curry is the face of the franchise. The greatest shooter to ever pick up a basketball, Curry has followed in LeBron James' footsteps in terms of getting better as he gets older.

Now 35 years old, Curry is off to one of the greatest starts he's ever had, averaging over 50 percent from the floor, over 40 percent from three-point range, and over 90 percent from the free-throw line. What's even more impressive is that he has already knocked down a league-high 40 threes in 82 total attempts. Curry has hit at least four threes in seven straight games to begin the season. What Steph is doing right now is unheard of. Quite honestly, this start is just a flashback to when the Warriors' star was named the only unanimous MVP in league history.

4. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Previous Rankings: 4

2023-24 season stats: 5 games, 30.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 55.0 FG%, 45.2 3P%

Currently 5-0 to begin the season, the Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA. This really should not come as a shock either, as the Celtics always seem to end up with one of the better records in the league. This offseason, they truly went all-in to win a championship by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Even with these additions, Jayson Tatum is still the leader of this team and the offense flows through him. Tatum is fourth in the league in scoring right now, 16th in rebounds per game, and is shooting what would be a career-high 55.0 percent from the floor.

Tatum is the best player on the best team in the league right now, which is why he is obviously in the early MVP conversation. Recently, Tatum surpassed 10,000 career points, becoming the tenth fastest player in NBA history to achieve this milestone, per ESPN Stats and Info. With the ability to score 30-plus points per game and also making a bigger difference than many imagine on the defensive side of things, Tatum is once again off to an incredible start.

5. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Previous Rankings: Not ranked

2023-24 season stats: 5 games, 29.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 50.0 FG%, 47.4 3P%

Last week, Joel Embiid was an honorable mention in these MVP rankings. Now, he has worked his way into the official listing after the Philadelphia 76ers have started the season with a 4-1 record. Embiid has continued to be the brute force he's known to be, averaging close to 30 points per game and shooting extremely well from the perimeter.

James Harden is no longer in Philadelphia, which makes Embiid's availability and role even more important to this team. Tyrese Maxey has done a fantastic job as the Sixers' lead point guard, but at the end of the day, the success this organization finds is predicated on what Embiid does on the court. There is no better scoring big man than him and extra motivation has been added with everyone doubting Philadelphia this season. As it will be with Doncic, health will play a role in whether or not Embiid has a chance to repeat as the NBA's Most Valuable Player.