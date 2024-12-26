The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors put on a show on Christmas Day, and so did the other four NBA games. Unfortunately, the NFL did not have the same success, with both of their games being blowouts. Christmas Day is always reserved for the NBA, and it was a surprise to see NFL games on, but LeBron James reminded everyone at home what the day was about.

“I love the NFL, but Christmas is our day,” James said after the game.

Stephen Curry agreed with James' comments as well.

“That's a good answer,” Curry said. “Basketball, I've been watching it since I woke up this morning. All five games. I'm probably going to watch the second half of the Phoenix-Nuggets game and I know our game stood out so, you feel privileged to be in those types of situations, for sure.”

All five NBA games came down to the fourth quarter, and they showcased some of the best stars in the league. Whether it was James, Curry, and Kevin Durant, or the rising stars such as Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama, the Christmas games had everything you needed.

Warriors' Stephen Curry reminisces on matchup with LeBron James

Every time Stephen Curry and LeBron James play against each other, it feels like a monumental moment after all the battles that they've had over the years. After the game, Curry reflected on the matchup with James.

“It's always a blast,” Curry said. “Like, the competitive spirit, the history, his greatness. It allows me to just appreciate all that we've been through, all the battles back and forth and the fact that in 2024 we're still doing it. And somehow the games are pretty electric and kind of a must-see TV situation. I love it. … You don't know how many opportunities you'll get to do it on this type of stage. So you kind of relish in it.