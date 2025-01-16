In a recent interview, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said he isn’t ready to retire but discussed life after basketball. Curry addressed trade speculation surrounding the Warriors after Wednesday’s 116-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, in an interview with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, Curry looked into his post-NBA future.

Curry says he doesn’t want to be one of those retirees hard on the associations’ youngsters, per NBA.com’s X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re not gonna be the bitter old heads coming back hating on the younger generation, but definitely have appreciation and admiration for what they’re able to do, too.”

Expand Tweet

Curry looks forward to embracing the NBA’s new generation of players. While speculation surrounding his team potentially making vast roster changes lingers, Curry and the Warriors have done everything they can to change that narrative. They want to keep their current roster intact, and after Wednesday’s win against the Timberwolves, Steph reiterated that sentiment.

A reporter asked Curry if the trade talks surrounding the Warriors added extra motivation before Wednesday’s win, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Not at all. It’s always motivated and challenging to compete and try to win. Do my job,” Curry said. “When you are in a situation like our organization where everything is rightfully so compared that championship expectation, everything’s gonna be microanalyzed.”

Curry believes the Warriors still have plenty of time to salvage their season.

“Obviously, what I’m talking about, Draymond was talking about, Steve was talking about. You forget the part where we’re always trying to be better,” Curry added. “What does that actually mean? It’s obviously not our job to worry about that on a daily basis. But it’s our job to win as many games as possible, and thankfully, we got one tonight.”

Expand Tweet

The Warriors improved to 20-20 as they’re approaching the halfway mark of the 2024-25 campaign.

Steve Kerr slams idea of Stephen Curry trade demand to Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr rejected a potential Stephen Curry trade demand. Kerr can’t imagine Curry ever wanting out, per 95.7 The Game.

“No way,” Kerr said. “I don’t think so. I just think Steph loves the Warriors. He loves the idea of being a Warrior for life. I think that’s so meaningful for him. That’s what makes him unique and different.”

The Warriors begin a two-game homestand against the Wizards on Saturday. Then, against the Celtics on Monday.