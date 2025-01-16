Stephen Curry tallied 31 points and eight assists, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought 116-115 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in the NBA. After the win, Curry delivered a clear message to Warriors critics amid all the trade speculation.

“Anyone who thinks I’m OK being on an average basketball team is insane,” Stephen Curry said in his post-game interview.

Curry was also asked if being aware of the recent national speculation over the past few days gave him extra motivation for the game, to which he replied, Not at all, it’s always motivated and challenged to compete and try to win, do my job. When you are in a situation like our organization where everything is rightfully so compared that championship expectation, everything’s gonna be microanalyzed.”

The Warriors sharpshooter nailed the decisive 3-pointer with 47.3 seconds left, sealing the victory after the Warriors squandered a 24-point lead they had late in the first quarter.

The Golden State Warriors continuing struggle despite Stephen Curry's stellar play

Curry has been exceptional this season, yet the Warriors continue to struggle. While many fans expect the team to make a big move before the trade deadline, Curry is quick to remind everyone that his focus is on winning basketball games, not on reshaping the roster.

“Obviously, what I’m talking about, Draymond was talking about, Steve was talking about. You forget the part where we’re always trying to be better. What does that actually mean. It’s not obviously not our job to worry about that on a daily basis. But, it’s our job to win as many games as possible and thankfully we got one tonight,” he continued.

Warriors have recently been one of the most discussed teams in the NBA, but not for positive reasons. After beginning the season 12-3 and securing the top spot in the Western Conference, the Warriors have experienced a dramatic decline, dropping to 10th place in the standings.

Curry and the Warriors trying to be better

When asked about Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s comment that the narrative seemed to suggest they were giving up, Curry responded, “I think whatever I said, I still stand on it. But, that doesn’t mean that you’re not in a situation where you’re trying to get better and make appropriate moves to help you do that,” seeking clarification on how it was perceived and whether he wanted to address anyone questioning the team's stance.

Curry hit 10 of 21 shots from the field, including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc, helping the Warriors secure their eighth win in 25 games. Andrew Wiggins contributed 24 points, with 18 of them coming in the second half.

Golden State's dramatic slide down the standings has clearly served as a wake-up call, and they demonstrated that on Wednesday securing a crucial road victory against the Timberwolves.

With 10 games remaining before the trade deadline, Curry acknowledges the trade rumors surrounding the team but remains focused on winning, moving past any distractions to keep his attention on the game.