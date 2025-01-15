Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr can't envision his superstar Stephen Curry demanding a trade anytime soon despite the team's below .500 record (19-20) 39 games into the regular season. The halfway mark is near. The Warriors could shake things up via trade, surrounding their superstar with new talent. However, a trade demand or Curry considering an unexpected retirement remains unlikely.

In a recent interview, Kerr spoke to the former about the likelihood of seeing Curry request a trade to the Warriors front office, per 95.7 The Game.

“No way,” Kerr said. “I don't think so. I just think Steph loves the Warriors. He loves the idea of being a Warrior for life. I think that's so meaningful for him. That's what makes him unique and different. That's why he's not asking the organization to trade everything to go get him help. Steph is so special in so many different ways. His self-awareness is just incredible. It's so meaningful for him to be a Warrior. I don't think our fans will ever have to worry about that.”

However, one thing Kerr considers is how the Warriors can make things better for Curry.

“It's just a question of man, can we help him? What can we do? I watch him still out there performing and playing at such a high level, and he's bringing so much joy to people, not only at Chase but in every arena; people are so excited to see this guy play,” Kerr added. “There's so much value in that. Watching him perform. I think our fans recognize that and understand that. And they want to see him perform as long as possible as they should.

“This guy is one of the greatest artists of all time. He's just an incredible performer. We're all lucky to watch him play. Hopefully, that's something that goes on for another few years. It sure looks like it. But, in the meantime, it's a much tougher spot to be in organizationally than it was even the last couple of years. And I think everybody recognizes that.”

Stephen Curry surpasses Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant in NBA history

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr Warriors watched superstar Stephen Curry surpass Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant in career points and assists in a 104-101 loss to the Raptors. The NBA's all-time leading three-point shooter now has 24,371 career points, passing Iverson for 28th on the all-time scoring list. He also has 6,308 career assists, passing Bryant for 35th in assists.

Curry finished with 26 points and seven assists in the Warriors' three-point loss to the Raptors.