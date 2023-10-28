It's hard to believe that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is already 35 years of age. After all, not only is he baby-faced, he also continues to tear up the opposition in the NBA. And on Friday night, facing the Sacramento Kings team which he eliminated with a dominant 50-point Game 7 performance, Curry was back to his usual tricks once again.

It's not clear what Curry sees in the Kings that brings out the best in him every time. Is it the breakneck pace with which the Kings play, encouraging the Warriors to match them stride for stride? Whatever it is, it's clearly working for the greatest shooter the league has ever seen. He dropped 41 points on an uber-efficient 14-19 shooting from the field (7-10 from deep), leading the way for the Dubs in a 122-114 win, on the road no less.

And in doing so, Stephen Curry is approaching a record Michael Jordan is currently holding that shows that the Warriors star is aging as gracefully as he can. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Curry now has 33 career games in which he's scored 40 or more points since turning 30, which is good for second all-time. Jordan is the holder of the all-time record, as he has 44 such games.

Is Jordan's record attainable for Curry? It certainly looks like it. The Warriors star is “only” 35 years old after all, and he's playing like he has at least three to four more years of elite play left in him. Moreover, the Dubs will continue to rely on him until he has nothing left to give, especially when getting this kind of production from him is imperative for them to compete for a championship this season.

All Stephen Curry needs to do for the foreseeable future is to stay healthy; over the past two seasons, he has missed a sizeable chunk due to injury. Will his fortunes change this season?

Whatever the case may be, don't expect Curry to slow down anytime soon, especially when the Warriors' next game will be coming up against the Houston Rockets, a team that's looking primed to finish, once again, as one of the league's doormats.