The Golden State star took his frustrations out on his jersey immediately after the game.

The Golden State Warriors fell 145-144 in double-overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in what was one of the best NBA games of the season.

It was a wild back-and-forth between the two teams, with Curry coming up clutch for the Warriors twice. After sending the game to overtime with a crafty move that fooled Anthony Davis, Curry was back at it again in the second OT when he drained a deep triple to give Golden State the 144-143 lead with just 4.7 seconds left on the clock.

But LeBron James was fouled by Draymond Green and sank both free throws with 1.2 seconds left to send the Warriors packing.

After the game, Curry was so frustrated with the loss that he ripped his jersey while walking off the court:

Steph Curry rips his jersey in frustration after the Warriors double overtime loss to the Lakers 👀 He scored 15 of his 46 points in double OT. (via @957thegame)pic.twitter.com/D5Z4RJH43p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Curry did all he could for the Warriors, finishing with 46 points, three rebounds and seven assists. He scored 15 of his 46 points in the overtime periods.

LeBron James finished with a historic stat line of 36 points and a career-high 20 rebounds along with 12 assists on 56.0 percent shooting. He is the first Laker since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1976 to have 30-20-10 numbers in a game.

While Curry played his heart out for the Warriors, sometimes it just isn't enough. Unfortunately, LeBron and the Lakers were able to do just enough to get the win. After a game of this quality and intensity, both teams are likely circling their next matchup on the calendar.

The Warriors next take on the Lakers on Feb. 22. That game will be nationally broadcast on TNT.