The Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Saturday night shaped up to be an instant classic, going to double-overtime before the Lakers pulled out the 145-144 win in a thriller.

The only reason the Warriors were able to get the Lakers into overtime in the first place was because of some patented Steph Curry magic. As Curry worked his way around the court with the fourth quarter clock winding down, he managed a shot fake at the elbow that got Lakers big man Anthony Davis to bite HARD. Curry then laid the ball in to tie the game at 118-118 with less than six seconds left.

Fans were understandably going nuts:

The game between the Warriors and Lakers was filled with highlights, including an epic Andrew Wiggins chasedown block on LeBron James earlier in the game.

Davis had to leave the game temporarily after taking a shot to the lower body in the second half. Davis sustained the injury when he collided with Warriors forward Draymond Green, as the Lakers star was looking to score at the rim. David tried to shrug it off in an attempt to stay in the game, but the pain seemed to be too much that he was forced to go to the locker room. He would later return.

Davis also was questionable against the Warriors due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. That same ailment has landed him on the injury report for Los Angeles' last five games, all of which Davis has played.

The Warriors next host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.