The Golden State star was up to his old tricks again as he nearly faked Davis out of his shoes.

The Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Saturday night shaped up to be an instant classic, going to double-overtime before the Lakers pulled out the 145-144 win in a thriller.

The only reason the Warriors were able to get the Lakers into overtime in the first place was because of some patented Steph Curry magic. As Curry worked his way around the court with the fourth quarter clock winding down, he managed a shot fake at the elbow that got Lakers big man Anthony Davis to bite HARD. Curry then laid the ball in to tie the game at 118-118 with less than six seconds left.

STEPHEN CURRY SENDS THE GAME TO OVERTIME 🤯pic.twitter.com/oMIflkHIJy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Fans were understandably going nuts:

Anthony Davis guarding Stephen Curry is like asking an inside linebacker to guard Tyreek Hill https://t.co/qaaucW37lh — Brian (@BkcSports) January 28, 2024

Big shot from Steph! Clutch performance bringing the heat in overtime 🔥 Clutch move! The game just got even more intense. Can't wait to see what happens in overtime! — Ali_Haider (@AliHaider929) January 28, 2024

Eyeeeeee caaaa rum ba — Top.Rapper.Quotes (@TopRapperQuotes) January 28, 2024

The game between the Warriors and Lakers was filled with highlights, including an epic Andrew Wiggins chasedown block on LeBron James earlier in the game.

ANDREW WIGGINS WITH THE CHASEDOWN BLOCK ON LEBRON JAMES 🚫pic.twitter.com/ZF2ntJCiYv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Davis had to leave the game temporarily after taking a shot to the lower body in the second half. Davis sustained the injury when he collided with Warriors forward Draymond Green, as the Lakers star was looking to score at the rim. David tried to shrug it off in an attempt to stay in the game, but the pain seemed to be too much that he was forced to go to the locker room. He would later return.

Davis also was questionable against the Warriors due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. That same ailment has landed him on the injury report for Los Angeles' last five games, all of which Davis has played.

The Warriors next host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.