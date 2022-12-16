By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors received some tremendous news on Friday after it was revealed that the four-time NBA champ’s injured shoulder does not require surgery. Going under the knife would mean that Steph will be forced to miss several months, but now that he’s avoided surgery, he should be back on the court in a matter of weeks.

Curry spoke to the press after Friday morning’s shootaround and it is clear that the former back-to-back MVP was delighted with the developments. When asked if he felt relieved by the fact that no surgery is needed on his shoulder injury, the Warriors star responded affirmatively:

“One hundred percent,” Curry said, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “That changed the whole dynamic of the conversation, both personally and as a team.

“There’s kind of two or three different outcomes, and then it was just a matter of making sure I didn’t need surgery and [that] my shoulder will be able to heal on its own, however long that took. Because I know the surgeries are four to six months [recovery time], and nobody wants to be dealing with that right now.”

Be that as it may, Curry himself still can’t say at this point when he will be able to return to the court:

“It’s hard to say, just because it’s the first time I’ve done it,” Curry said. “There’s a couple guys I’ve seen that had a little bit more severe cases, you know their timelines, you kind of do your guesswork.

“But just knowing this is the first time, you try to stay away from, me mentally, just trying to stay away from how long it’s going to be because [my shoulder] will let me know.”

Earlier reports indicated that Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks’ time. By then, we should all get a clearer picture with regard to a potential target date for his return — something that appears too difficult to determine at this point in time.

The most important thing right now, however, is that Curry’s season is not over, which also means that the Warriors still have a fighting chance this year.