By Joey Mistretta

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater.

“One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage it as much as possible.”

Stephen Curry then responded to whether he would consider undergoing surgery at some point.

“Not right now, (the shoulder) will let me know if it’s necessary or not (after returning),” Curry said.

