The Golden State Warriors would not have won four titles in eight years had it not been for Stephen Curry. However, it’s also true that the greatest shooter of all time would not be where he is today had it not been for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Together, this trio has carried the Dubs to glory for many years, and one would not be at fault for saying that they represent one of the greatest trios in the history of the game.

For his part, Curry knows how special this group truly is. He clearly appreciates what Thompson and Green both bring to the table for the Warriors. In Steph’s mind, what’s equally important is the longevity they have endured through nearly a decade:

“I think it’s special because we are all different,” Curry said, via Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports. “We all express ourselves differently. We have different games, different personalities, different ways to communicate, but they all mesh, and there’s like a seamlessness when we’re out there on the floor and even in life where you don’t have to be anything other than yourself. And that’s what makes us special and has allowed us to sustain it as long as we have.

“The fact that we’re still doing it says a lot. So it’s kind of unheard of in the league. I know that the [San Antonio] Spurs, old [Boston] Celtics teams, ‘Showtime’ Lakers … there [are] a few examples of teammates that have been together this long and played at the level that we have for as long as we have. So I don’t know if we’re truly appreciated to be able to really talk about it until it’s over.”

But it’s not over yet. The Warriors are still the defending NBA champions, and while they’ve had their fair share of struggles throughout the campaign, it would be foolish to count out the Dubs as a legitimate threat to the title yet again.

As for Stephen Curry, he just wants to keep it going as long as he can — as long as they can. His trio with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has withstood the test of time, and Steph is hoping for more of the same in the coming years:

“Hopefully, that’s not anytime soon,” he said. “But there’s definitely a realization of how unique that trio is and [an] understanding of all the guys that we’ve played with along the way that have made it even more special.”