A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Very few people have the privilege of saying that they once played alongside the greatest shooter of all time at one point in their career. This is exactly the case for Donte DiVincenzo, who joined the Golden State Warriors this summer as a free agent. The 26-year-old recently admitted that it was a curse to have to play against Stephen Curry, and at this point, he’s just happy to be on the same team as him.

According to DiVincenzo, it was an extremely tall task trying to stop Steph. Donte is no Defensive Player of the Year, but his defense is not bad either. He’s gone toe-to-toe against the Warriors superstar many times in the past, and DiVincenzo admits that it was not a very good experience for him:

“I just hated guarding him, and I’m really glad I’m on his side now,” DiVincenzo said. “To be completely honest, everything I saw as a visitor in guarding him, you get so frustrated because you know you played good defense, and then he comes off the smallest room of space and he’s knocking it down.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“For me, being on the team with him this year is just the appreciation for it, because in years past I would just get frustrated. But now I’m watching him, this dude is absolutely amazing.”

"I just hated guarding him, and I'm really glad I'm on his side now. Everything I saw as a visitor… you get so frustrated because you know you played good defense." Donte DiVincenzo is relieved that he doesn't have to guard Steph Curry anymore 🤣pic.twitter.com/G5ksMvgzIN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

That’s the Stephen Curry effect for you. Even his teammates are left in awe of his greatness. For Donte DiVincenzo, it is clear that he considers it an honor to play alongside the GOAT shooter, while also learning a thing or two from him in the process. Now, what would make this experience much better is if DiVincenzo ends up winning a championship with Curry and the rest of the Dubs.