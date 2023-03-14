Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the worst teams on the road this season, and it doesn’t look like they can resolve it with just a few games left this 2022-23 campaign. However, head coach Steve Kerr apparently knows where their biggest issue lies.

Speaking on NBA TV ahead of their home game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Kerr admitted that they need to step up defensively when they are on the road to avoid collapsing in games. The team has a 7-26 record in away games, which is certainly not a good thing for a team that likely won’t have homecourt advantage come playoff time–should they make it, that is.

“We know that the answer to all this is in our defense. … We’ve got to figure out a way to make that defense travel,” Kerr explained.

For what it’s worth, the other members of the Warriors seem perplexed about their road problems considering how dominant they are at home. Golden State is 28-7 at home heading to Monday’s meeting with the Suns.

Stephen Curry admitted recently that he has “no idea” why they have been so poor on the road, while Draymond Green said that it’s just a “weird” situation overall. However, Dray did say that their mentality might be a big reason they cannot overcome their road woes.

“Quite frankly, I think, and I’ve said this before, I think winning on the road requires an incredible amount of mental strength and it’s not just one guy whose mental strength or two guys or a few guys,” Green explained. “It’s a collective mental strength as a team and quite frankly, it just seems that we have not reached that as a team, to be as great as we are at home.”

Unfortunately for the Warriors, knowing the solution to their problem is just the first step. Now, the real challenge is for Steve Kerr to steer his team to the right direction before their time runs out. After all, they know very well there are no second chances in the playoffs.