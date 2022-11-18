Published November 18, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are not in a nice mood, as the reigning NBA champions are just sitting on a 6-9 record after 15 games in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from the fact that the Warriors are way below .500 at the moment, their odds to repeat as world champions are also not trending positively because the NBA has yet to have a champion that started a season with just six wins or fewer after 15 games into the NBA calendar, per Redditor Geert_BEL.

“The Warriors are 6-9 after the loss against the Suns on Wednesday. No team has ever gone on to win the NBA Championship after only winning 6 of their first 15 games. Only two teams have won the Championship when sub .500 after 15 games: the San Antonio Spurs in 1999 (7-8) and the Rochester Royals in 1951 (7-8). I was surprised by this observation.”

The Warriors are coming off a 130-119 loss Wednesday on the road at the hands of Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns despite an insane performance from Stephen Curry, who went off for 50 points with seven 3-pointers in just 36 minutes. The Warriors’ record has been especially sullied by a disastrous five-game losing skid from late October to the first week of November, a stretch that included setbacks against teams like the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic.

The scoring remains fine for the Warriors, but they couldn’t seem to get it together on the other side of the floor, as they are allowing teams to burn them for 118.3 points per game — second-worst in the NBA, as of this writing.

It can still get better for Stephen Curry and the Warriors.