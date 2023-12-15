After Draymond Green was slapped with an indefinite suspension, Warriors star Stephen Curry had a long talk with his long-time teammate.

After all of the previous incidents, this was bound to happen. Draymond Green has gotten himself into increasingly more dangerous situations on the basketball court. It's gotten to the point where the Warriors veteran has been ejected multiple times this early in the season. Green has always been… shall we say, physical, but he's never reached this level of brutal before.

After another violent incident (this time haphazardly swinging at Suns center Jusuf Nurkic), the NBA has decided to suspend Draymond Green indefinitely. Indefinite suspensions aren't uncommon, but this one is notable due to Green's history. It's likely that the Warriors vet was given this punishment due to his past actions.

In light of this incident, it seems like the Warriors have decided to talk to Draymond Green, including star Stephen Curry. Curry revealed the conversations he had with his long-time teammate. In a nutshell, the star PG wants Green to not only be a better basketball player, but a better man as well (video via Hoopshype).

Stephen Curry on Draymond: "The conversations we had yesterday were about him personally and making sure the focus is getting right, getting on a path that's gonna allow him to be who he needs to be as a person, as a man, father, husband and a basketball player, in that order." pic.twitter.com/wxY828yYSQ — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) December 15, 2023

Draymond has always had a reputation for being a “dirty” player. Between the infamous Steven Adams shot and the countless cheap shots, it's something that the Warriors forward can't ever shake off. Over the last season or so, though, Green's physicality has reached dangerous levels. In the playoffs last season, Green stepped on Domantas Sabonis as he laid across the floor.

It got worse this season. Green continued to be physical in a dangerous manner, often endangering his opponents. Against the Timberwolves, Draymond put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold… during an altercation between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. This swinging backfist was the straw that broke Adam Silver's back.

The stipulations for Draymond Green's suspension will involve him taking some measures of sort to “correct” his behavior. Many believe that the Warriors star is dealing with problems, and that it's spilling onto the court. We'll see how Green's return pans out.