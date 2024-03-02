Stephen Curry continues to be recognized as one of the rare players in the sport of professional basketball who has changed the way the game has been played. As his Golden State Warriors prepared for their Friday night game against the Toronto Raptors, Darko Rajakovic had high praise for Curry and the impact has had on the game for years.
"Steph Curry is the player at the top of the list."
The Raptors head coach compared Curry to Michael Jordan because of his ability to take over the game.
“He would be on the top of the list of guys that have changed the game along with Michael Jordan,” Rajakovic said. “You just did not have a guard of that size and that shooting ability before Steph Curry. He completely changed the game. Obviously there were great players along the way, but not like Curry who completely changed the game.”
The 6-2 Curry and the Warriors are not enjoying the kind of success they have had for much of the last decade. They are in 10th place in the Western Conference, a position that would put them in the final spot of the Western Conference's play-in portion of the postseason.
While that's obviously not a favorable position, the Warrior have won two games in a row and eight of their last 10 prior to facing the Raptors in Toronto.
Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with an average of 27.6 points per game. He is connecting on 45.5 percent of his shots from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Curry remains one of the top free throw shooters in the NBA, connecting on 92.2 percent of his shots from the line.