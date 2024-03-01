Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was on former player Carmelo Anthony's show “7PM in Brooklyn” where he talked about the relationship he has with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Most importantly, Green talked about how Durant addressed himself after he was involved in an altercation with Jusuf Nurkic, a teammate of the Suns play-maker.
Green would say to Anthony that he treats friendship as an important part of his life and that it would take a lot to lose his love. He would say he has love for Durant, but was candid in saying that it “rubbed me the wrong way” when the Suns player expressed he hopes Green gets the help he needs.
“Once I got love for you bro like you got to do some crazy f— up s— for me to not have love for you no more and like although I think he did some wild s—recently like you go on TV talking about bro you got my phone number, you go on TV talking about yo you need I hope he get to help like you hit me you know what I'm saying,” Green said. “You hit me like yo I'm here for you you need anything like here for you like bro if that's how you feel hit me right you know what I'm saying so I thought that was like I thought that was wild you know what I'm saying like that kind of it rubbed me the wrong way.”
Green says love for Durant “ain't going nowhere”
Green and Durant were successful together as a part of the Golden State Warriors where the two won two championships in 2017 and 2018. There is no doubt that Green has respect for Durant as a basketball player, but still mentioned that the love he has for his former teammate “ain't going nowhere.”
“I respect KD as a basketball player, he's one of the best we've ever seen and that's kind of where it's at. Like I got no ill will, I actually got nothing but love for KD actually, but like love is love you know what I'm saying, my love like if I got love for you my love just don't fade like, my s— ain't gone tomorrow,” Green said. “Like if I got love for you, I got love for you and I got love for KD like that ain't going nowhere you know what I'm saying that's going to always be that like that's just how I am.”
It has been a tumultuous season to say the least for Green as he has been in multiple altercations leading to an multiple suspensions. However, he is back with the team at the current moment, aiming to stay healthy, and possibly push for a playoff run with Golden State.
The Warriors are 31-27 on the season which puts them 10th in the Western Conference, the last spot to be eligible for the play-in tournament. Their next game is Friday night facing the Toronto Raptors hoping to win three straight after a signature victory against an ascending Eastern Conference team in the New York Knicks Thursday.