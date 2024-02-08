Are the Warriors going to contenders soon?

The Golden State Warriors are steadily climbing their way back up to a .500 record. Their challenge when they faced the Philadelphia 76ers was to contain both Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey from having scoring outbursts. Steve Kerr was successful in scheming these players out of the game. It was a tough scoring night for Stephen Curry but the squad led by Andrew Wiggins managed to pull off a massive blowout. Now, the head honcho dropped a declaration about the parts of their system that he likes, via Jack Winter of ClutchPoints.

“Defense has been better over the last couple of weeks. I don’t know what the rating is but I’m sure it’s dramatically better than where we were before this stretch. I like the starting lineup,” Steve Kerr said about their main improvement.

The Warriors' defense smothers the 76ers

The Warriors limited 76ers stars Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris to a combined 25 points. Other members of the 76ers had to step up but no one was able to score more than 20 points due to Kerr's intense defensive schemes. They limited their opponents to an abysmal 41.% field goal shooting clip to earn their 23rd win of the season. A duo stood out for the Warriors head coach and he plans to keep both of them shining.

“I like JK and Wiggs together. Everybody on this team has just overcome whatever individual obstacles have come their way. You can always tell as a coach if your team is connected. if they have the right energy, if they’re supporting each other, if they care about each other. I love this group. I love this team,” he disclosed.

Andrew Wiggins was not just good on defense for the Warriors. He also led the team in scoring with 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Jonathan Kuminga also put up an all-around performance with 18 points, five dimes, and six rebounds. In total, five Warriors were able to score in double-digit numbers. Five others were just one bucket short of extending the list of 10+ points scorers.

Overall, Kerr likes the way the Warriors' team chemistry has evolved over time, even if Stephen Curry just puts up nine points.

“They’re staying with it. They’ve been through so much both individually and as a team, and they’re just connected and forging ahead. I really feel great about the path we’re on,” the head coach concluded.

There are still a lot of games to be played after this 23-point win over the 76ers. The Warriors are still 11th in the Western Conference which is a long way from title contention. However, if they continue this style of play and get more production from everyone, they might get there after the All-Star break.