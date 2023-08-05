Steve Kerr knows pretty much exactly what he expects Chris Paul to bring to the Golden State Warriors. With official preparations for 2023-24 on the horizon, he still seems largely unconcerned by whether the future Hall-of-Fame floor general will start or come off the bench, confident that training camp will answer looming questions about the Warriors' lineups and playing rotation.

Addressing Paul's potential role with the Dubs, Kerr once again insisted that decision will only be made once his new-look team spends ample time on the practice floor.

“I think that'll be a case where you get three weeks of training camp before that first game,” he said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. “We'll just look at all kinds of different combinations.

“The main thing is we know all those guys are going to play a lot of minutes. But the luxury of having Chris Paul to add to this group that we've been lucky enough to have for a decade .. pretty remarkable. He is one of the great competitors in the game. He's one of the great point guards of all time. I think he's a great addition for us, because of his ability to control games, control tempo, take care of the ball.”

Paul, 38, has never come off the bench for a single game in his career. The Point God didn't exactly seem thrilled at the prospect of breaking that nearly two-decade streak earlier this summer when asked about being a reserve, either.

Conventional wisdom suggests Golden State will maintain its dominant traditional starting five, though, and not just to preserve Paul's body for the 82-game grind. Already at a major size deficit compared to most title contenders, starting Paul next to Stephen Curry in the backcourt would push Kevon Looney to the bench, forcing Draymond Green to play small-ball center while further taxing all of the Dubs' aging stars defensively.

The Warriors' peak involves Paul starting games on the bench, finishing some of them next to Curry, Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins depending on circumstances of opponent, time and score. Kerr no doubt knows that by now. Just don't expect anyone in Golden State to admit it until Paul and his new teammates start gaining chemistry and continuity in training camp come late September.