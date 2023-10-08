Chris Paul played his first game for the Golden State Warriors in a preseason showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Sure enough, Steve Kerr loved what he saw from his new point guard.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kerr shared some high praises for CP3, who finished the contest with six points, four rebounds and five assists in just 13 minutes of action. Paul scored the first bucket of the game and continued to make his impact felt as the Dubs went away with the 125-108 victory against the LeBron James-less Purple and Gold.

Kerr took note of Paul's playmaking and game management as the things that really stood out to him, adding that he's ecstatic that the Point God is now on their side.

“Chris [Paul] is amazing. He keeps the game so easy. He's such a great passer. There's a pace to the game that is fun to watch as a coach, where you just kind of know he's just gonna be making the right play over and over. And he understands when we need to pull back and get into an action or play faster cause he understands the rhythm of the game. Chris is amazing. Really fun to have him on our side,” Steve Kerr said of Paul.

It remains to be seen how the Warriors will actually utilize Chris Paul alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. But based on their preseason game against the Lakers, it doesn't look like CP3 will have a hard time adjusting to his new teammates and new system.

Paul surely is off to a great start with the Warriors, and hopes are high he'll be able to keep it going in the new season.