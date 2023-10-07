Chris Paul seems to be getting acclimated to his new home with the Golden State Warriors. Paul was traded from the Phoenix Suns, to the Washington Wizards, and then finally to the Warriors this offseason to help provide some veteran leadership to a team that is… not at all lacking in veteran leadership.

Still, at 38 years old, Paul is grateful for the opportunity to continue playing the game he loves, albeit in a new setting.

“It's been a lot of fun,” said Paul, per Warriors on NBCS. “To get an opportunity to continue to come in here and play year in and year out, it's a blessing. It's an opportunity that many of my counterparts who don't play anymore, or coach, or whatnot. There's no joy like playing. When you get rookies and young guys who come in for their first few days of this, it's cool, because of all the perspective.”

Chris Paul has been one of the best point guards in the NBA for the majority of his career, which has included several battles with the Warriors during his time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. While Paul's athleticism and quickness are not what they used to be, he is still one of the smartest players in the NBA and is sure to help stabilize a Warriors offense that struggled mightily with turnovers a year ago.

The Warriors are slated to tip off the season at home against Paul's old team, the Suns, on October 24 from the Chase Center.