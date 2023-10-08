Chris Paul is really a member of the Golden State Warriors now. The Point God made it official on Saturday as he played in their preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers and made his first bucket in a Dubs jersey.

Paul's first basket as a Warrior couldn't have been more picture-perfect as well. Early in the first quarter of the game, CP3 found himself with some space near the rim. He didn't waste the opportunity and quickly pulled the trigger on a mid-range jumper that went in smoothly.

Even better, it's the first score of the Warriors on the night. It's definitely an awesome statement as if Paul is saying he's there to play and lead Golden State.

Chris Paul drains his 1st bucket as a member of the Warriors

Chris Paul is the Warriors' biggest acquisition in the offseason. By trading for Paul and parting ways with Jordan Poole in the process, the Dubs basically shifted their focus from competing while building for the future to absolutely going all-out to win now without regards for the future.

There have been plenty of questions about Paul's fit with Golden State since his playing style isn't really complementary to the Dubs' brand of basketball. But based on what he showed against the Lakers in preseason, those concerns are just absurd.

Aside from his first bucket, Paul played well and didn't have a hard time adjusting to playing alongside a new set of teammates after his three years with the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul downs the teardrop floater on Jaxson Hayes to extend the Warriors lead

It's only one game sure, but Paul has certainly given the Dubs faithful a reason to be optimistic about his future with the team.