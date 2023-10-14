There's little doubt left that Jonathan Kuminga has leveled up as the regular season fast approaches. He's been the Golden State Warriors' best player in both of their exhibition games so far, putting his mouth-watering blend of positional size, explosive athleticism and burgeoning skill on frequent display.

Kuminga followed an impressive preseason debut with an even better performance on Friday, scoring a game-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the Dubs' 129-125 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored in multiple ways from all levels of the floor, hit three triples and got to the free throw line seven times, also adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes of play.

After the game, Steve Kerr was asked how the 20-year-old's daily habits with the Warriors have been driving his obvious on-court development.

“I think he's just more at peace with himself, embracing the coaching more. This is I think natural in your third year to be more comfortable with your surroundings and expectations,” he said of Kuminga. “He's just doing a good job of staying poised and playing through his mistakes. He's really been aggressive, and we need his pop, his athleticism. He's having a great camp, so it's exciting.”

Jonathan Kuminga's role with Warriors in 2023-24

It remains to be seen just how much Kuminga will play for Golden State in 2023-24. He's definitely not one of the Dubs' “six starters,” and could also fall behind Gary Payton II in the rotation if Kuminga fails to make good on the promise he's shown in training camp and preseason action as a rebounder, transition runner and overall decision-maker—areas Kerr singled out for necessary growth after last season.

But there's no denying the Warriors' ceiling is highest if Kuminga develops into an indispensable two-way cog, finishing some games ahead of Kevon Looney, Chris Paul or even Klay Thompson depending on matchups and single-game circumstances. The biggest swing factor for Kuminga, at least if he's really committed to embracing the little things this season? Three-point shooting, another aspect of his game Kerr has already seen progress, but is anticipating more with additional time on the court.

“He's definitely shot the ball with confidence in camp. I think the biggest thing is he just needs reps, he needs to play,” Kerr said. “He was relatively inexperienced coming into the NBA, and there's a lot to soak in. I think his first two years were frustrating at times for him, but he's taken that experience and applied it to what he's doing now. He's getting better and better.”

How many big wings in the league can confidently splash triples and disruptively guard multiple positions, let alone also be capable of roasting LeBron James with a drop crossover and exploding so quickly off the floor that Anthony Davis doesn't have time to jump?

Jonathan Kuminga got UP on this dunk 😤 pic.twitter.com/2hPp1GLdIS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2023

That's just a snapshot of Kuminga's extremely rare physical tools. With his mind catching up to his body, it could be just a matter of time until Kuminga cements himself as not just an impact player with Golden State, but one of the best young forwards in basketball—his rise potentially vaulting the Dubs right back to top-tier contender status, too.

Jonathan Kuminga and the new-look Warriors continue the exhibition slate on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings at Smoothie King Center.