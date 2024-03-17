What was supposed to be a major clash between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers with Western Conference seeding implications, instead turned into a referendum on the NBA's replay policy. A major malfunction with the shot clock in the fourth quarter stopped play for about 16 minutes. Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he believes that the NBA's replay policy needs to be changed.
“I'm not a fan of replay. I think we should have replay just for buzzer beaters and that's it,” Steve Kerr said. “The whole goal with replay is to try to get everything right, but there's a hundred plays at each end every night that are subjective. . .there's all kinds of subjective stuff that happens. We're never going to get everything right. I think the flow of the game is way more important.”
The issues during the Warriors game against the Lakers actually began when the officials stopped game play with a little less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter to review a potential out of bounds call on Draymond Green. The shot clock then started to malfunction around the same time.
With all the delays, a 15-16 second span took about 16 minutes to complete. The Warriors would go on to win the game, 128-121. Kerr does have an interesting point about reviews. But with out of bounds calls and other potential game-changing plays, it's unlikely the NBA modifies its current replay policy in any way. Replays can be beneficial and crucial for games.